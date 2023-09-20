CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Cabell County grand jury on Sept. 13 indicted four men in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in Huntington in November 2022.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.

The four men indicted are:

Matthew Daugherty

Malik Hawk

Lawrence Foye

Damarquis Patterson

Their charges include murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy.

Law enforcement arrested Hawk, Foye and Patterson in January 2023.

A Hurricane Police Department officer on Jan. 27 stopped a vehicle for speeding, and Hawk and Foye were in the vehicle. They were arrested on their outstanding murder warrants. Later that day, the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force arrested Patterson in Buffalo, West Virginia.

Daughtery, who is also known as “Doobie”, was arrested nine months after the fatal shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 9. The U.S. Marshals Service said Daughtery was in the 1300 block of Stricker Street in Baltimore when law enforcement arrested him. He was taken into custody without incident.