CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The future of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) at Cabell Midland High School is uncertain after the U.S. Air Force recently called for the program to be deactivated by the end of this year, according to Cabell County School officials.

Dr. Ashley Stephens, Cabell County Schools Media Relations, says the reason for the U.S. Air Force pursuing the deactivation is “due to sustained low enrollment.”

Following this news, Stephens says they are filing “a formal appeal with the Air Force and have contacted our congressional delegation for support and advice in navigating this situation. We have some meetings regarding this issue [Tuesday afternoon] and will have more information to share at the end of today or tomorrow.”

This news first came up during the recent Cabell County Board of Education meeting and was followed up with many parents and community members openly voicing opposition to this decision.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no further information has been released from the school district on this matter.

13 News has also reached out to the U.S. Air Force for a comment on the situation, but representatives have not responded yet.