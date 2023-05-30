HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – A beloved Huntington restaurant announced they will permanently be closing their doors.

The burger joint posted on Facebook Tuesday saying in part, “Thank you to everyone that has showed love for Ritzy’s. Unfortunately, I have decided to permanently close.”

G.D. Ritzy’s has been serving the Huntington area for 40 years. This morning, some dedicated customers said they are shocked and sad to see it go.

“For something that’s been around here for 40 or 50 years to all of a sudden disappear is, like, just kind of a strange things to hear. I’m gonna miss it because I thought it was one of the best cheeseburgers you could buy in town,” said customer Fred Wilds.

Many customers have been stopping through the drive-thru disappointed to find out its closed.