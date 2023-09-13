UPDATE (10:59 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023): A girl who was found in Huntington has been reunited with her family, Cabell County 911 says.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A girl with autism who is unable to communicate was found in Huntington and authorities are trying to identify her.

Cabell County 911 says the girl was found on Ferguson Road near the baseball field and cemetery. They say she is nonverbal and has autism.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Her age is also unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on her identity is being asked to contact the Huntington detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555 or call 911.