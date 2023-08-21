CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Hospice of Huntington hosted its 21st annual Heating Up the Greens Golf Scramble Monday afternoon.

The event is always a fun time filled with friendly competition with a fantastic reason behind it. The money raised from the golf tournament goes toward Hospice’s mission to give the most comforting, high quality care to those who need it most, regardless of their ability to pay.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Organizers say these funds take a huge burden off of patients and their loved ones, and allows them to focus on an easy transition to end of life care.

“We have a wonderful community that cares about each other and cares about people and makes sure nonprofit organizations have what they need to help serve the community. And they volunteer their time and their talent and their treasure, and come out and have a great time,” said Melanie Hall Hospice of Huntington president and CEO.

Nearly 100 golfers from around the region participated in today’s event.