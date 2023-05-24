CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A grand jury will hear the case against a man accused of allegedly murdering a missing woman and concealing her body in a wooded area in Kentucky.

According to the Cabell County Magistrate Court’s Office, probable cause was found against Brock Meade, 23, of Huntington, in the death of Chrystina Judd. The case was then bound over to a grand jury.

The investigation began when two people out hunting mushrooms along an embankment of the AA Highway near the KY 2 intersection in Carter County, Kentucky, came across skeletal remains. Through dental records, the deceased was identified as Judd, who had been missing since September 2021.

The criminal complaint states that Brock Meade is accused of allegedly shooting Judd in the head, causing her death. Her body was then concealed in a wooded area of Carter County where her remains were found.

Meade was arrested on May 12 and charged with murder and felony concealment of a dead body. His brother was also initially charged with felony concealment of a dead body, but the charge was dropped on May 16.