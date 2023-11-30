HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s own Randy Moss will be opening a Crisppi’s Chicken location in Huntington on Dec. 15.

Crisppi’s, which was originally called Chick-a-Boom, will be opening its location at 801 3rd Avenue in Huntington, right across the street from the Mountain Health Arena, on Dec. 15, according to the brand’s Facebook page.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer from Rand opened the first restaurant in Philadelphia back in the summer with plans to bring it back home to the Mountain State. He even worked in the kitchen to commemorate the grand opening, according to TMZ Sports.

In its short time, the restaurant has become known for its famous chicken sandwiches, and Huntington area residents said they’re eager to have these chicken sandwiches right in their own city.

“I think it will be good for giving you another option to be able to go to. We love it downtown and giving our business to the local communities and stuff. We loved Randy Moss when he played for Marshall,” Huntington resident Greg France said.

Another resident, Rhonda France, said she is also excited for the new addition to downtown.

“I think it’s great anytime somebody comes back to their hometown and gives back to the area. I know Randy is actually from Rand, West Virginia. But being a Marshall player and being here in Huntington, it’s always great to give back to the community,” Rhonda France said. “So, I think it’s a great thing that he’s doing. Really happy to hear that.”

Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. According to Britannica, he is considered one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, having the second-highest total of touchdown passes in the NFL, only being beaten out for the top spot by Jerry Rice.

Being a high school football and basketball player, he received a scholarship from the University of Notre Dame. That scholarship was withdrawn after Moss was arrested for battery during his senior year. He then went to Florida State University but was kicked off the football team after violating his parole. After those two incidents, Moss accepted a scholarship to Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, according to Britannica.

Moss would go on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers.