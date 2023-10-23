CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Students and parents are making adjustments after a Cabell County school was forced to switch to remote learning due to a mold issue. Officials at Guyandotte Elementary School say that safety is a top priority as they deal with the cleanup.

Guyandotte Elementary is normally full of kids learning, laughing and playing, but this week, the students are absent from the building as cleaning crews fight the mold problem that was detected in the media center and music room.

Students and parents say safety is most important in this situation even if it means they have to adjust to temporary remote learning. The school announced the switch on Sunday, stating the building would be closed through Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Katrina Rowe has four kids who go to Guyandotte Elementary. She says remote learning and the disruption of the regular school week can come with challenges.

“That’s what makes it hard, bringing online learning in home. There’s so many, and you have to space them out. If you don’t space them out, then they can’t get their education done. That’s the hardest part,” Rowe said. “If you don’t have great wi-fi, you’re not going to be able to get on. So that’s the biggest problem around here. There’s a lot of parents who aren’t able to afford wi-fi in order for their kids to do their online learning.

Despite those challenges, Rowe and other parents agree with school officials that making sure the students and staff are safe in the school is the most important thing.

“We had a staff member who said she had an allergic reaction, and out of an abundance of caution, we wen ahead and went virtual learning so we could test all the rooms in the building,” said Justin Boggs, Cabell County Schools Deputy Superintendent.

Boggs says the issue began due to humidity issues back in September. Along with the mold itself, he says another reason for the precautions is that the clean-up process could impact the air quality in the entire building.

“We want to make sure this is done correctly,” Boggs said. “We’re going to follow those guidelines and make sure it is safe before we open back up in person.”

The school says they’re providing iPads for all students and giving out meals to students over the next few days to ease the burden of the change in routine for parents and students. Parents like Rowe say while the adjustment can be tough, it is important for parents to be patient with the school and their kids.

“If you panic, then they’re going to panic,” Rowe said. “Just take it with what it is. One day at a time, one minute at a time.”

The professional cleaning crew is working in the school to clean up what mold has been found and to test for mold in any other rooms. Boggs says once everything is safe, the school will return to normal, in-person classes.