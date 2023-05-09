HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State handed over the keys to a new home at it’s 153rd house dedication this afternoon.

The event took place at the home, located in the 1400 block of Lynn Street, Tuesday, May 9.

According to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, the home, which now belongs to the Ziegler family, was built in partnership with Alcon, the West Virginia Affordable Housing Fund, and the City of Huntington HOME Program.

The organization says Facing Hunger Foodbank and One People Flags, Inc. also donated food and an American flag to the family, respectively.