HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – High school marching band performers from across our region took the field Saturday at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the annual Tri-State Marching Band Championships.

Throughout the day, 31 high schools from Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia competed before thousands of fans, and for many, this was their last contest of the season. The bands competed in multiple divisions, putting on fantastic shows for all of the fans.

This year’s divisional grand champions were Point Pleasant High School from Point Pleasant, West Virginia and South Point High School from South Point, Ohio.

The students were also treated to an exhibition performance by the Marshall Marching Thunder. WOWK StormTracker 13’s own Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins was the master of ceremonies for the event.