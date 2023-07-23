HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington-based organization is hosting events and raising money to aid Ukrainian refugees and Ukrainians fighting on the frontlines. One of these events was a 5K they hosted Saturday morning.

“I received a message from my mother saying ‘Sofiia, go home. War started.’ Which makes me tremble through my whole body because it was quite a traumatic experience,” Sofiia Shchepanska said.

Shchepanska is one of the many refugees helped by the organization “Sunflower Seeds.” She fled Ukraine after Russia invaded in 2022, and moved to Huntington with her former English teacher, Mary Offutt-Reagin. Offutt-Reagin met Shchepanska when she was teaching English abroad years ago.

Shchepanska said before she left Ukraine, she spent months volunteering after Russia’s invasion.

“I was experiencing incredibly traumatic events by myself. I’ve heard bombings; They sound terribly a lot like fireworks, I’m going to tell you. I’ve heard air raid sirens, all of that, but the most traumatic was talking to kids who had to flee an orphanage,” Shchepanska said.

She continued, “They had to go days on end to a safer place in Western Ukraine and deal with all of their traumas and their stories and how they were treated by older people, like their mentors and everything. It was really stressful.”

Shchepanska – now safe in the U.S. – said it’s important to keep helping Ukraine in any way possible because tens of thousands are still suffering daily.

“The main thing I would dare to say is not even the money, it’s not even the physical help but just people educating themselves on the matter,” Shchepanska said.

Another man from Ukraine echoes the same message. He is married to Offutt-Reagin and also now lives in Huntington, though his family remains in Ukraine.

“My village was liberated, and compared to what it was when it was occupied, and I didn’t have any connection to my family, and it was horrible. I thought they were all dead,” Roman Khrakun said. “They are doing much better. They’re just trying to live their life. The connection is horrible and it is not always possible to talk to them, but they are alive.”

“These people didn’t ask for this war. They didn’t ask to be kicked out of their country. This is a terrorist act, really a genocidal war, and people need to recognize the importance of that,” president of the Sunflower Seeds John Yeager said.

Helping refugees like Shchepanska, and helping families still in Ukraine like Khrakun’s family, are pieces of the mission of the Sunflower Seeds Organization.

The money raised from the 5K race they held on Saturday morning will be used to buy clothes, sanitary items, medicine, and food for refugees now living in Poland and France.

“What we are doing in Ukraine is in our national security interests, but it’s part of this humanitarian impulse that we have. In 1945, at the end of World War II, we said never again. When you say never again, that implies a moral imperative that when you see genocide, when you see racism, when you see brutality, we all have the need to try to pitch in and help and do what we can,” Sunflower Seeds member Bob McCollister said.

The race was one of many events the organization has hosted in the last several months to aid Ukraine. So far, they have raised more than $20,000; Their goal is to hit $100,000.

“The reason sunflower seeds exists is that we want to try to help these Ukrainian refugees. Doctor King a long time ago in 1968 said ‘The arch in the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.’ But it doesn’t bend itself as life proved,” McCollister said.

McCollister continued, “It’s only when people of goodwill put their hands on the arch and bend it in the direction of righteousness that justice is reflected in human affairs, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re just a group of people from the Tri-State trying to put our hands on the arch and bend it toward justice a little bit.”