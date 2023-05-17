HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 Huntington Comic & Toy Convention is just months away, and organizers are starting to announce some of the celebrity guests for this year’s event.

The convention will take place August 12-13, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, West Virginia, organizers say.

According to the convention’s Facebook Page, the three guests who have been announced so far are voice actors Tom Kenny and Sean Schemmel as well as actor Erik Estrada.

Tom Kenny has hundreds of voice acting credits to his name, but is possibly best known for voicing the iconic Nickelodeon character SpongeBob SquarePants since the show first began in 1999, which won him an Emmy award in 2018. Some of his other acting credits in television, movies and video games include “Adventure Time,” “Futurama,” “Winnie the Pooh,” “Transformers,” “Rick and Morty,” and “Rocko’s Modern Life.” Kenny was also nominated for a Toney Award for co-writing the song “Best Day Ever” for “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.”

Sean Schemmel is a professional voice actor who has lent his voice to the English translation of Goku in “Dragon Ball Z” and its multiple spin-off series and video games. In the past 20 years, Schemmel has brought hundreds of animated characters to life across a variety of genres. Some of his other acting credits include “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Pokemon,” “Tom and Jerry” “Scooby Doo,” “Yu Gi Oh GX,” “Sofia the First,” “Batman,” “Fallout 4,” and “God of War.”

Erik Estrada is an American actor began his acting career in 1970 with multiple smaller rolls before gaining fame from his starring role in “CHiPs” as Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. After his success on the show, he also became known for his roles in Spanish-language telenovelas, reality TV appearances and infomercials. He also provided regular voice acting work on the Adult Swim series “Sealab 2021” and has lent his voice or appeared in several sitcom, drama and animated series such as “King of the Hill,” “Adventure Time,” “Big Time Rush,” “Liv and Maddie,” “Family Guy,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “The Nanny,” “Scrubs,” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Tickets for the convention will go on sale Friday, May 19, 2023. For more information on tickets, convention rules and the latest updates on the event, visit the Huntington Comic & Toy Convention’s website.