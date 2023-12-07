HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Remembering a somber and tragic day in American history, a local observance in Huntington honored the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The service included a 21-gun salute and tap played by American Legion Post 16’s Honor Guard. The city’s detachment 3-40 Marine Corps League presented the annual National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony. The event took place outside of the Harris Riverfront Park on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

People gathered at the event to lay biodegradable wreaths in the Ohio River as a tribute to those killed in the attack. Veteran Rick Shank, US. Marine Corp., ret., was at the event, and shared why the observance is so important.

“That’s one thing about today, it reminds us that, you know, 16 million Americans put their uniform on to basically fight for our existence on this planet. And so, when America gets put into a position like that, we band together.”

Dec. 7, 2023 marks 82 years since the Japanese military launched a surprise attack on the Pearl Harbor Naval Base in Hawaii on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II. In the two waves of attacks that came, more than 3,500 people were killed or wounded. The tragedy also propelled the United States to join the Allies in World War II by declaring war on Japan.