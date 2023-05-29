HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington residents and locals crowded together for the community’s annual Memorial Day observance in the city today.

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the Veteran Committee for Civic Improvement hosted their annual ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“You don’t think too much about your freedoms until you don’t have them anymore. And if we don’t have them, we would be like some other countries that are a whole lot worse off than we are,” said Fred Buchanan of the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement. “We’ve got our problems, sure, but we also deal with our problems.”

The City of Huntington holds this ceremony every year and people from across the area stand by in honor.