HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty Monday to downloading and viewing thousands of child pornography photos and videos, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said 36-year-old Craig Halstead, of Huntington, received 87,993 child pornography files through a peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing program from around Aug. 2, 2019, to around Aug. 18, 2022. According to the Federal Trade Commission, P2P programs allow computers to share files directly if they are on the same or on a compatible network.

Halstead had thousands of child pornography files on his laptop and an external hard drive on May 20, 2021, which included 3,970 images and 443 videos, according to the DOJ.

On Aug. 30, 2022, the DOJ said Halstead had 3,188 images and videos of child pornography, with 400 of those showing known child victims.

Halstead admitted to viewing child pornography through a P2P program on Nov. 29, 2022, according to the DOJ.

Halstead pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21, 2023, and faces up to 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.