HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A new restaurant is coming to the downtown Huntington area, and the man who’s bringing this restaurant to the area is none other than former NFL player and Marshall alum, Randy Moss.

Chick-A-Boom is a restaurant chain out of Philadelphia, but it will soon have another location on the corner of Third Avenue and Eighth Street, which is directly across from the Mountain Health Arena.

Moss, 46, of Rand, West Virginia, shared a video on Chick-A-Boom’s Facebook saying that he “can’t wait to bring it back home to his people in West Virginia” and that he’s “coming back home with something big.”

Chick-A-Boom is known for its famous chicken sandwiches, and Huntington area residents said they’re eager to have these chicken sandwiches right in their own city.

“I think it will be good for giving you another option to be able to go to. We love it downtown and giving our business to the local communities and stuff. We loved Randy Moss when he played for Marshall,” Huntington resident Greg France said.

Another resident, Rhonda France, said she is also excited for the new addition to downtown.

“I think it’s great anytime somebody comes back to their hometown and gives back to the area. I know Randy is actually from Rand, West Virginia. But being a Marshall player and being here in Huntington, it’s always great to give back to the community,” Rhonda France said. “So, I think it’s a great thing that he’s doing. Really happy to hear that.”

The restaurant posted that they’re accepting applications from Marshall students to come work at the new location, though an opening day has not been set yet.