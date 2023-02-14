HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has listed Huntington as the sixth-best place for remote workers in the U.S.
Factors taken into consideration include the percentage of households with access to 100mbps internet; average price for high-speed internet; price and size of houses; lower cost of living (percentile); unemployment rate; proximity to airport (percentile); restaurants per household (percentile); art venues per household (percentile); and households within half a mile of a park.
Here is where Huntington’s factors rank, according to the study:
- Percentage of households with access to 100mbps – 100%
- Average price for high-speed internet – $33/month
- Price of houses – $148,177
- Size of houses – 1,683 sq. ft.
- Percentile of lower cost of living – 66
- Unemployment rate – 3.7%
- Proximity to an airport (percentile) – 31
- Restaurants per household (percentile) – 92
- Art venues per household (percentile) – 84
- Households within half a mile of a park – 43.7%
Huntington is beaten out by Springfield, Missouri; Joplin, Missouri; Evansville, Indiana; Conway, Arkansas; and Lafayette, Indiana, according to the WSJ study.
WSJ says they ranked these cities from a nationwide poll conducted by Ipsos. They say Ipsos identified the top 10 factors people cared about in a remote work location.