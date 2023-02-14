HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has listed Huntington as the sixth-best place for remote workers in the U.S.

Factors taken into consideration include the percentage of households with access to 100mbps internet; average price for high-speed internet; price and size of houses; lower cost of living (percentile); unemployment rate; proximity to airport (percentile); restaurants per household (percentile); art venues per household (percentile); and households within half a mile of a park.

Here is where Huntington’s factors rank, according to the study:

Percentage of households with access to 100mbps – 100%

Average price for high-speed internet – $33/month

Price of houses – $148,177

Size of houses – 1,683 sq. ft.

Percentile of lower cost of living – 66

Unemployment rate – 3.7%

Proximity to an airport (percentile) – 31

Restaurants per household (percentile) – 92

Art venues per household (percentile) – 84

Households within half a mile of a park – 43.7%

Huntington is beaten out by Springfield, Missouri; Joplin, Missouri; Evansville, Indiana; Conway, Arkansas; and Lafayette, Indiana, according to the WSJ study.

WSJ says they ranked these cities from a nationwide poll conducted by Ipsos. They say Ipsos identified the top 10 factors people cared about in a remote work location.