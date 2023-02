HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned.

In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately.

“Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.”

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed Deputy Chief Phil Watkins as the police chief. His appointment will go before City Council for approval on Monday, Feb. 13.