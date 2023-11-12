HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An Interstate 64 exit ramp is closing from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17 for construction.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, Exit 6 will be closed each day from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews work on the US 52 James River Road Overpass Bridge project.

“Work consists of shoulder strengthening and temporary ramp tie-ins to existing roadways,” the release said.

Detour signs will use US 60 and Interstate Exit 15 at 29th Street. The inside lanes of the bridge will close after construction is completed. Meanwhile, the Exit 6 eastbound ramp will be stop-controlled.