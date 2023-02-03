UPDATE (8:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News that I-64W is back open after a two-vehicle crash.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A crash on I-64 between the Hal Greer Blvd. and 29th St. E exits in Cabell County has closed the interstate’s westbound lanes.

Cabell County dispatchers say this happened just before 8 p.m. at mile marker 13 on I-64W.

They say westbound traffic is being detoured at mile-marker 15 or the 29th St E exit.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.