(UPDATE: March 6, 2023, at 1:55 p.m.): At this time, the Interstate 64 East on-ramp remains closed at Merrits Creek in Barboursville, West Virginia.

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 13 News crew is on the scene where a tractor-trailer rollover happened on Interstate 64 East in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Cabell County 911 says the rollover happened Monday just after 6 a.m. on the eastbound entrance ramp at Merritts Creek. The eastbound lanes and on-ramp were closed, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell 13 News the driver was traveling on the interstate and veered off the road into the entrance ramp area. The driver was minorly injured, dispatchers say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to dispatchers, the on-ramp remains closed while crews clean up diesel that spilled from the truck. Emergency responders say the ramp will be for quite some time.

“You’re looking at several more hours easily to offload all the oil and clean up the diesel because the diesel is going to have to be cleaned up from the side of the interstate as well,” says Chief Andrew Frazier with the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews say the diesel spill poses no threat to the public at this time.