HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti will not be serving strawberry pie in 2023 because their kitchen manager and head chef had to have emergency surgery, the restaurant announced on Facebook.

The restaurant said the kitchen manager and head chef has been there for 35 years and are the only person with, “the expertise and experience to make the strawberry pie.” They said she will be out for at least six to eight weeks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If they were to do the pies, they said it would take hiring around 30 more people to cut strawberries.

They announced they will also be having an 85-year anniversary on June 9, which will feature lower prices, music and a free piece of cake.

Strawberry Pie Week at Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti was postponed in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.