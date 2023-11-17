CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a petition to prevent Cabell County libraries and parks from losing funding from Cabell County Schools.

The school district filed the motion regarding a petition intended to prevent parks and libraries in the county from losing funding after the Cabell County Board of Education voted unanimously in August 2023 to approve a new budget for the new school excess levy that slashed the funding the CCS provides for libraries and parks.

The excess levy that includes that budget will go on the ballot in May.

The budget brought to the table in August will cut funding for the Cabell County Libraries from about $1.7 million allotted in the current excess levy to approximately $195,000, a nearly 90% cut.

For the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, their funding will be completely cut from the $550,000 they currently receive to nothing.

Along with the cuts to the parks and libraries, funding cuts for outdoor learning spaces, facility maintenance and reducing employee salaries were also in the levy budget.

The Cabell County Public Library and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District filed a petition in September against the county board of education asking for full funding.

The full statement from Cabell County Schools regarding this ruling is available below. WOWK 13 News has not heard from the Cabell County Public Library or the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District as of publication, but will update this article as their statements become available.