HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Friends and family of a teenager struck and killed by a Cabell County deputy in a cruiser gathered on Sunday in Huntington.

A group once again held signs and sold bracelets that said “Justice for Laney” as they gathered to raise awareness about 13-year-old Laney Hudson, who was hit and killed by Cabell County deputy Jeffrey Racer on December 30, 2022. They say they plan to use the money raised to make flags and other items with the same phrase on them, and they want to eventually put it on a billboard.

West Virginia State Police created a reconstruction of the accident on Jan. 5 at the intersection of 5th Ave. and 31st St. They also downloaded information from the cruiser’s black box.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation into any possible policy violations, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia has been assigned to look into “possible criminal charges” on the case. 13 News checked with his office on Friday, but we were told that there were no further updates.