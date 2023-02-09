CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Family and community members gathered on West Virginia Capitol grounds on Thursday to raise awareness about a teenager who was struck and killed by a Cabell County deputy in a cruiser in Huntington.

The group, which included Laney Hudson’s mother, says that they’re still looking for answers from authorities regarding Laney’s death.

Laney Hudson was just 13 years old when she was hit and killed by Cabell County deputy Jeffrey Racer on Dec. 30, 2022.

West Virginia State Police created a reconstruction of the accident on Jan. 5 at the intersection of 5th Ave. and 31st St. They also downloaded information from the cruiser’s black box.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation into any possible policy violations, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia has been assigned to look into “possible criminal charges” on the case. 13 News checked with his office last week, but we were told that there were no further updates.