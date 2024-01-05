HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One of West Virginia’s most iconic landmarks is seeing some positive changes in the future thanks to a huge grant.

Appalachian Power joined together with the Keith Albee Theatre and city leaders in Huntington on Friday, Jan. 5, to give the iconic building a $100,000 grant from the AEP Foundation. The money will support restoration and preservation of the beautiful Keith Albee Theatre, as well as expansion of the center’s educational programs.

“It’s special in our hearts for those of us who have been here forever and a day, but just imagine what this is going to be for the next 40-50 years to those who come behind us,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

The Keith Albee is the last fully intact atmospheric theatre designed by Scottish-born American architect Thomas Lamb. The building has stood in downtown Huntington for more than 95 years, and this grant will help make it reach a century and beyond.