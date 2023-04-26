CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has been charged for making alleged threats at a business in Cabell County.

According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Richard A. Flowers, 50, of Ashland, Kentucky was arrested Tuesday and charged with making “threats of terroristic acts.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The complaint states the incident happened at American Freight in Huntington around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023. According to the complaint, a manager called authorities saying Flowers was allegedly inside the business “yelling and slamming items,” and allegedly refused to leave when the manager asked him to.

Authorities say the manager told them Flowers allegedly claimed that he had a bomb and was going to “blow the place up.” According to the complaint, Flowers allegedly got in the manager’s face as well as another person’s face and threatened to hit them.

The complaint says others in the building restrained Flowers until officers arrived. Flowers was taken to the Western Regional Jail and has been arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court with a bond set to $25,000 surety/cash.