BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – King Signs in Barboursville is back up and running in a brand new location after their old building burned to the ground two months ago.

In that fire, the business lost printing equipment, signs and more. Owners say they were only left with years of memories. They have since started over on Main Street in Barboursville.

The business is still offering the same services that were available at their old location and owners say it wasn’t easy getting things back to normal.

“Obviously we’ve had some struggles and hard times. With everything in the building, we really lost everything; only small bits were salvaged. To be honest, then it was completely devastating. It was beyond an emotional time; we still all have our moments going by the old shop because we have so many sentimental moments. But now, you see God through it all,” said King Signs employee, Victoria King.

King says they hope to have their old location completely demolished within the next few months and start the process of rebuilding around late spring or early summer.