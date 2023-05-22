HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit is alleging that Cabell County Schools’ Explorer Academy employees “restrained, ridiculed, threatened, and shoved” a child with autism at the school.

The lawsuit filed on May 5 is against four Explorer Academy employees and the Cabell County Board of Education.

In March 2021, the lawsuit said two employees had restrained the child “in the starfish position on the floor” for an extended period of time in the school’s “sensory room.” It said this was done before without notifying the child’s parents or guardian.

One employee accused the child of “assaulting” them, according to the suit. The employee then allegedly shoved the child to the ground, screamed at them and told the child, “I will take everything you and your mommy have.” The suit said the child was suspended for 10 days after this.

The parent or guardian of the child was told by school officials that they were working to prepare the videos from that day for viewing. They were not able to watch the video until two months later, the suit alleged.

The suit said the child began “self-deprecating” and would engage in “problematic behaviors” after starting at the Explorer Academy.

Cabell County Schools said, “The school district does not generally comment on pending legal matters.”

The Huntington Police Department told 13 News that no police report was filed.