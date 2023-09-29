HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Legionella bacteria was detected at Cabell Huntington Hospital, according to a release from the COO of the hospital.

The statement said that Legionella bacteria was detected at a “limited area” of the facility.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COO Tim Martin says the hospital immediately took action, and, after a probable case of illness due to the bacteria was reported, the hospital contacted the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health.

Martin says the hospital, along with public health officials, checked out the area according to CDC guidelines. They implemented enhanced filtration to sink faucets and shower heads as a preventative measure.

To read more about Legionella bacteria and Legionnaires’ Disease, visit the CDC’s website.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.