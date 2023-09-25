CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Little Victories Animal Shelter in Cabell County has reached their donation matching goal, but they still need help.

The no-kill shelter’s building is overflowing with pets waiting to find their fur-ever homes, but one the staff’s main concerns is the shelter’s elderly dog population.

Little Victories is in Phase One of their two-phase expansion project, so all of their animals will have a safe, warm space. Despite the $40,000 they’ve received thanks to the match challenge, they still need about $10,000 more for Phase One.

“The goal of this project is to bring in the animals that are elderly and keep them out of the cold and the heat and everything,” said Stephanie Howell, with Little Victories. “So, we want them even though they’ve never found their forever home – we are their forever home – so we want them to have as much comfort in their aging years as possible.”

Phase One is focused on the leveling, foundation, plumbing and electricity of the new facility for dogs.

Little Victories is also working to help animals across Cabell County by teaming up with River City Subaru to help the community spay and neuter their own pets. River City Subaru gave Little Victories a grant to go toward free spay/neuter vouchers.

The shelter will begin handing out the vouchers in one week on Monday, October 2 at 9 a.m. Officials say the vouchers must be picked up in-person at River City Subaru on Route 60 in Cabell County.

Officials say surgeries for the vouchers will take place on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, and pet owners must select one of the two dates when they pick up their voucher. The vouchers will only be available while supplies last.