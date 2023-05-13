HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Strong reactions in Huntington Friday night as people learn new details about the death of Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson, the teenager who was hit and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser in December.

The Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Sorsaia says that former Cabell County Deputy Jeffrey S. Racer will not be charged in the case of 13-year-old Hudson’s death.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While Racer’s speed was estimated at 47 to 55 mph in a 35 mph speed zone, his driving was not considered reckless, according to Sorsaia.

However, people in Cabell County and surrounding areas say Sorsaia’s report is upsetting because of what it revealed about Hudson’s behavior that night.

The report goes on to say medical records and video evidence show Hudson was unsupervised late at night running through the intersection while drunk and high on marijuana.

“What are we doing? Why is there a 13-year-old out at night in the middle of winter lit like a Roman candle? That’s a problem,” area resident Jess Zornes says.

Sean Summer Brady, who is from New York, says “If certain things could have been avoided like the alcohol, making sure she wasn’t out so late, this scenario could have probably been very different.”

Some say they are still in shock by the details of this report and are seeing this incident in a different light.

Hudson’s family declined to comment Friday on this new information and as of Friday night, they have not filed any civil lawsuits.