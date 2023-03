CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A lockdown has been lifted after a Huntington East Middle School student was taken to the hospital.

In a statement, Cabell County Schools said that the student is suspected to have used a vape pen containing a marijuana product.

They say that K9 units were brought in to search the school, and the non-emergency lockdown was lifted after they found no drugs.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about drug use.