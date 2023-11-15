CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Students and staff are safe after a precautionary lockdown at two Cabell County Schools.

According to Cabell County Schools Deputy Superintendent Justin Boggs, the lockdowns happened at Huntington Middle School and Southside Elementary School just before 11:30 a.m. due to a 911 call reporting that someone had possibly seen an individual with a firearm in that area.

The Huntington Police Department responded and thoroughly assessed the area, Boggs said. After their assessment, police determined that there was no threat to the schools and gave an all clear of the scene.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and students have returned to their regular schedules, according to Boggs. He says however, the HPD will maintain a presence around the schools for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure.