CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Friends and family are mourning and remembering a Cabell County teenager killed in a vehicle crash last week.

Jacob Spurlock, 16, died from injuries he sustained in a crash Monday, Oct. 23, when a vehicle being chased by authorities through two counties ran a red light and struck a vehicle he was in. Three other people in the vehicle with Jacob as well as the suspect were injured in the crash.

Family friend Jennifer Adkins organized a vigil Saturday night to honor Jacob’s life. She says the community released red balloons – his favorite color – in Jacob’s honor at the vigil. The event took place at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 20th Street in Huntington where the crash happened.

“Just know this child was an amazing kid. He would brighten up the world,” Adkins told 13 News.

Jacob was a sophomore at Huntington High School. Loved ones have started a GoFundMe to help the family with Jacob’s funeral expenses.