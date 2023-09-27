HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of shooting two people outside of a now-closed bar in Huntington has denied his plea deal for the second time.

According to court records, David Barreto, of Huntington, appeared in Cabell County Circuit Court Sept. 27, 2033. He was offered a plea agreement, which he rejected. Barreto previously denied a plea deal in March 2023.

Barreto is accused of shooting a man and a woman outside of the Premier Pub & Grill on March 26, 2022. He was arrested in connection to the shooting April 4, 2022, and charged with two counts of malicious or unlawful assault and one count of wanton endangerment.

The Premier Pub & Grill surrendered their liquor license in November 2022 due to the number of violent incidents that happened since March 2022. According to a complaint filed by the city of Huntington, these are the violent incidents that happened on or near the property: