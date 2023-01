CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of a double murder in the Guyandotte area pleaded not guilty in Cabell County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Marcellas Mitchell, of Garden City, Michigan, is accused of the murders of Andrew Burnette and Terrance Holmes, who were gunned down on 5th Ave. in Guyandotte in May of 2021.

Another man, Dakota Keaton, of Huntington, was also charged.

Mitchell is being held without bond, and he will be back in court on March 7.