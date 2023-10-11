HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of shooting a woman to death and then setting her body on fire in 2022 has been indicted by a Cabell County grand jury.

According to court documents, Peter VanMaasdam III was indicted on charges of murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and concealment of a deceased human body in the case.

A criminal complaint states that on Sept. 7, 2022, VanMaasdam allegedly shot Mary Jane Deel in the head with a shotgun inside a home on the 700 block of 4th Street in Huntington. It also says he attempted to clean up evidence of the crime.

He’s also accused of later moving Deel’s body, placing it in a wooded area, and setting it on fire. Deel’s body was later found near railroad tracks on the 300 block of 7th Avenue.