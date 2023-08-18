HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An unidentified man on Saturday allegedly pointed a firearm at a Huntington gas station clerk.

The Huntington Police Department is asking for help identifying the man who allegedly pointed the firearm and threatened the clerk.

They said the incident took place at around 6 a.m. at the Speedway at 8th Street and 9th Avenue.

The HPD said the man pointed the firearm and threatened the clerk. He then allegedly left the area in a dark gray sedan.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and 304-696-4470, ext. 1083. You can also reach out to the department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.