HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of shooting two people outside of a now-closed bar in Huntington has denied his plea deal.

The case is against David Barreto, of Huntington. He is accused of shooting a man and a woman outside of the Premier Pub & Grill on March 26, 2022. Barreto was arrested on April 4, 2022, and charged with two counts of malicious or unlawful assault and one count of wanton endangerment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Wednesday, Barreto’s attorney – Courtenay Craig – says Barreto denied the plea deal and his trial date is set.

His trial date is scheduled for August 29, 2023.

In February, Attorney Courtenay Craig asked for a hearing in 30 days and the prosecution offered a plea. The defense asked for time in order to go over the details of the plea and to look into two thumb drives that are considered evidence.

The Premier Pub & Grill surrendered their liquor license in November 2022 due to the number of violent incidents that happened since March 2022. According to a complaint filed by the city of Huntington, these are the violent incidents that happened on or near the property: