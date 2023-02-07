HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The prosecution in the case against a man accused of shooting two people outside of a bar in Huntington has offered him a plea.

The case is against David Barreto, of Huntington. He is accused of shooting a man and a woman outside of the Premier Pub & Grill on March 26, 2022. Barreto was arrested on April 4, 2022, and charged with two counts of malicious or unlawful assault and one count of wanton endangerment.

On Tuesday, Barreto’s attorney asked for a hearing in 30 days and the prosecution offered a plea.

The defense asked for time in order to go over the details of the plea and to look into two thumb drives that are considered evidence

The next hearing is set for March 2023 for a plea deal. If no deal is reached, a trial date will be scheduled.

The Premier Pub & Grill surrendered their liquor license in November 2022 due to the number of violent incidents that happened since March 2022. According to a complaint filed by the city of Huntington, these are the violent incidents that happened on or near the property: