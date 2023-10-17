HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that injured two people on a motorcycle in September.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Diamonte Davis, 21, of Huntington, hit a man, 33, and a woman, 41, on a motorcycle with a truck at the intersection of 28th Street and 3rd Avenue on Sept. 30.

Police say the truck drove off after hitting the motorcycle, but only made it a few blocks. The pickup truck driver, later identified as Davis, ran away from the scene.

The motorcyclist and the passenger were taken to the hospital, and have been since been released, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Davis is being charged with hit-and-run with injuries, which is a felony.