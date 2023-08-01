HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after leading authorities on a vehicle chase in Huntington.

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident began around 9:33 p.m. Monday, July 31, on Norway Road in Huntington when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle. The WVSP says the driver allegedly fled from the trooper heading toward Cedar Crest Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Another trooper then set out spike strips on Cedar Crest Drive at Bonnie Boulevard. Troopers say the strips did spike one of the tires, but the suspect continued driving in the direction of 16th Street.

The WVSP says a Cabell County deputy put out more spike strips on 16th Street as the chase was going that way. The spikes struck the vehicle’s other three tires. Troopers say while the driver attempted to keep going, he stopped just before the intersection of Hughes Branch Road on 16th Street.

According to the WVSP, the driver, identified as Derreck Wayne Hatfield, 35, of Branchland, West Virginia, was arrested without further incident. Hatfield has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle, driving on a suspended license, speeding, a window tint violation and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.