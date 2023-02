CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Cabell County on Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, 25-year-old Toddrick Arnold allegedly forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with a woman. The complaint says the victim identified Arnold from a double-blind photo lineup.

Arnold is also wanted in Boyd County, Kentucky for failure to appear on burglary charges.

Arnold is being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.