HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly biting the tip off of another man’s finger.

According to a criminal complaint, Huntington Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Ave. in Huntington on Sunday to respond to a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers found a victim who was missing the tip of his right middle finger, the complaint said. The victim told officers that the suspect, 55-year-old Troy Tassen, came into his apartment to get a cigarette and grabbed an orange off of his kitchen counter and put it in his pocket. When confronted about stealing the orange, Tassen backed the victim into the living room and knocked him to the ground, according to the complaint.

The complaint said that at some point during the fight, Tassen bit the victim’s finger.

Tassen was arrested and charged with malicious or unlawful assault. He is being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.