MILTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is now in custody after police say he caused an accident that sent six people to the hospital earlier this month.

Milton Police say that Franky Lee Demarco, of Culloden, was arrested Wednesday for DUI causing bodily injury, driving left of center, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance, and driving with an expired MVI.

These charges stem from a crash on Route 60 that happened on the evening of Sept. 12 near Kilgore Creek in Milton.

The roadway was shut down for some time while crews cleared the scene.

Milton PD says that there was a delay in bringing charges because they had to wait for a search warrant for bloodwork from the hospital.

Demarco is being held on a $1,800 bond.