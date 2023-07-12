CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man allegedly shot a firearm inside a hotel room in Huntington Wednesday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement went to the Fairfield Inn Suites in the 500 block of Kinetic Drive for a shots-fired call.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Patrick Wooten, 30, told law enforcement that he had shot a firearm inside of a hotel room, according to the complaint. Law enforcement found a 9mm shell casing outside of a hotel room.

The complaint did not mention any injuries as a result of the shots fired.

Wooten is being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $25,000 surety/cash bond, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation. He is charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, the complaint said.