CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after an alleged robbery and kidnapping that happened earlier this year in Huntington.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Eugene Stewart, 49, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 on charges of robbery and kidnapping.

The complaint states that the incident happened in the 1000 block of 22nd Street in Huntington on March 2, 2023. Authorities say the victim was allegedly dragged into a van by Stewart and another suspect and taken to another, nearby location.

According to the complaint, the victim tried to make a phone call as she was being dragged into the van, but her phone was allegedly taken from her. Police say the second suspect allegedly told her she “wasn’t calling the police,” and that the phone was knocked out of the vehicle during the struggle.

Authorities say the suspects took her to a location where she was allegedly beaten by a third suspect who allegedly “believed she stole a large amount of drugs from them.” The complaint says the victim feared for her life and that she believed she could not leave.

The complaint states the victim was allegedly punched multiple times and hit with a baseball bat, a bottle and a rock by one of the suspects. One of the other suspects allegedly put out a cigarette on the victim’s leg.

Authorities said the woman’s injuries included swollen, bruised eyes, a laceration to her forehead and various other bruises and injuries.