HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Huntington gambling parlor last month.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Jonathan Marcus, 38, is charged with first-degree robbery in connection to the Dec. 4, 2023, robbery of Annie’s gambling parlor on Washington Avenue in Huntington.

The HPD says Marcus was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, without incident.

According to the HPD, during the robbery the suspect produced a firearm and demanded money. Police say the victim complied, and the suspect ran off with an “undisclosed amount of cash.”