HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man attempting to flee from police on foot in Huntington was killed on Saturday after being run over by his vehicle, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

Troopers said they tried to stop a car for traffic violations in Huntington. The driver did not stop and a pursuit began.

The WVSP said 30-year-old James McGraw, of Charleston, got out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot.

The West Virginia State Police said while attempting to run away, his vehicle was not put in park.

The vehicle rolled on top of McGraw, which killed him, according to the WVSP.

The investigation is ongoing.